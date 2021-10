CADILLAC — The Cadillac Salvation Army is looking for volunteers, donations and people to help as it is entering its busy season. Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said the first event the office is getting ready for is the Ed Kellogg Food Drive. The drive is how the Salvation Army collects provisions intended to help fill Thanksgiving food baskets. Volunteers for this program hand out flyers to every customer and then collect food that is placed in donated trucks provided by area dealers. Money also is collected to help purchase food to be given away.

