‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Earn Season 4 Renewals

By Rebecca Murray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has renewed both Titans and Doom Patrol ahead of their third season finales. The network made the announcement during the 2021 DC FanDome, confirming both comic book-inspired series will return for fourth seasons. Season three of Doom Patrol premiered on September 23, 2021 and will wrap up...

