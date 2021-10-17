‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Earn Season 4 Renewals

After two seasons on Epix, Pennyworth, the Batman prequel series on Bruce Wayne's Butler Alfred, is moving to HBO Max with a Season 3 renewal. Pennyworth is expected to still be shown on Epix, but on a second window. The announcement was made as part of today's DC FanDome event, where the early Season 4 renewals of Titans and Doom Patrol were also revealed as HBO Max further fortified its DC Comics TV roster. As The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg notes, the Pennyworth move "extends the year-old streamer’s roster of DC Comics originals as HBO Max is also the streaming home of The CW originals including Batwoman and Superman & Lois. Both of those shows, like Titans and Doom Patrol, are produced by Greg Berlanti as part of his rich overall TV deal with Warners. Berlanti is also building out a roster of big-budget DC scripted originals (Green Lantern) that are unlikely to be connected to the universe that launched on The CW with Arrow or the world of Titans and Doom Patrol. Berlanti helped launch DC Universe with a world of connected series exclusively for the platform before Warners brass opted to move them to HBO Max as corporate parent WarnerMedia shifted scripted resources to bulk up its top priority."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO