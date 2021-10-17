CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbag: Why this desire to give COVID a pass?

Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

The DH/GT editorial board has joined the cult of idiots who have taken a serious threat to our health and well-being, and want to give one sometimes-deadly virus easier access to our children than other viruses. We have had this conversation before, and the...

democratherald.com

Democrat-Herald

Mailbag: All citizens should get vaccinated

It seems to be popular — especially in some states and in some regions of our state — to refuse to be vaccinated or to wear a mask. In my view, this is like driving faster than the law allows: You might get away with it, but it puts you and others at risk. Someone is likely to get killed because of your disregard for the law. All because you feel you have the right to ignore not just the law, but common sense and your responsibility as a citizen.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
Jim Jones
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
AFP

Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces. Under the health pass system, anyone entering these establishments must also provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.
Jacksonville Daily Progress

The Passing of Cousin Bertha Gives Us an Opportunity (A Tribute)

Everyone needs a Cousin Bertha; everyone should be a Cousin Bertha. I would not be the man I am today without her influence on my life. Last week, my 88-year old Cousin Bertha Williams of Cuney, Texas, left this Earth a little dimmer with her passing. For the last 30...
Hillsdale Daily News

Henes: Desiring paradise

What is it about human optimism that we believe we can make a perfect world? I am sure that we can, in some ways, make the world better. I love indoor plumbing and the internet as much as the next person. But a perfect world isn’t possible and there’s a reason why. To understand this reason, we can consider Ecclesiastes 2:1-11.
Democrat-Herald

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging? An explainer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?. Yes, as long as the virus that caused the pandemic keeps infecting people. But that doesn't mean new variants will keep emerging as regularly, or that they'll be more dangerous. With more than half the world still not vaccinated,...
verywellmind.com

Why Giving an Ultimatum Can Hurt Your Relationship

Ultimatums can be a hit or miss. On the one hand, giving your boss that deadline may have helped with landing a promotion, but attempting the same in a relationship may not always have a good outcome. As human beings, one of the least fun things we can experience is...
IBTimes

Thousands Protest In Rome Against Covid Health Pass

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces. There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events...
