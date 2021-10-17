CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County PD Arrest Report for Oct. 17.

 6 days ago
The following is a summary of arrests by the Riley County Police Department for October 17, 2021 as of 9 a.m. Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. KYLE...

KBI: Silver Alert cancelled, missing Kansas man safe

FORD COUNTY – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 70-year-old Jim Hines, of Johnson, was located safe this afternoon along the Ford County and Edwards County line. -------- FORD COUNTY – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert...
KANSAS STATE
KBI: Man wounded in officer shooting fired nail gun at police

NEMAHA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night outside a residence in Sabetha, Kansas, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Wednesday night at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County...
SABETHA, KS
Human trafficking: Police find 14 stacked in van in SW Kansas

SEWARD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged human trafficking. On Thursday, police stopped a westbound mini van on U.S. 54 in Liberal, according to a media release. Through the investigation officers also found 14 passengers in the vehicle who were being smuggled through the United States by a criminal organization, according to the release.
KANSAS STATE
KCPD: Driver who crashed into tree had been fatally shot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A driver who crashed Friday evening into a tree in Kansas City was later found to have been shot, police said. Officers were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to an injury accident. The man was unresponsive when police and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene of the crash, police said in a news release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas teen dies after SUV strikes concrete barrier

CHEYENNE COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Saturday in Cheyenne County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford Bronco driven by Serrano, John Carlos Serrano, 17, Bird City, was westbound on U.S. 36 a quarter mile east of Bird City. The SUV began to...
KANSAS STATE
Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a social media report from Garden City Police, the fake money is making the rounds again. They urged the public to pay attention to the money you are being handed. In these counterfeit examples, the $50...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man hospitalized after SUV strikes a deer

RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Dakota G. Swanson, 26, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 18 just west of Davis Drive and struck deer. EMS transported Swanson to Via...
KANSAS STATE
20-year-old enters plea to killing in struggle over gun

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to killing another man during a struggle last year. Thorne McKendrick pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Michael Brown outside an east Kansas City home, according to the Jackson County prosecutor's office.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kan. woman among victims in Nebraska grain elevator killing

SUPERIOR — The Nebraska State Patrol identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at Agrex Inc. in Superior, Nebraska, according to media release. Those deceased victims are identified as:. Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas. Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska. Sandra Nelson was pronounced...
KANSAS STATE
Man dies after pulled from Kansas house fire

JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died from injuries in a house fire Thursday in Johnson County. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 11500 Block of Nieman Road in Overland Park, according to a media release. As they arrived, fire crews saw smoke coming...
KANSAS STATE
