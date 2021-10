On a sizzling day in Los Angeles, we caught a glimpse into the future of one of the most iconic brands in motorcycling—a brand that is known all over the world not only for motorcycles, but also for the culture they cultivated over 118 years. While Harley-Davidson was almost synonymous with motorcycling in North America during much of the 20th century, the motorcycle manufacturer was slow to innovate and adapt during the early 2000s. More recently though, Harley has been rebounding and their latest releases—including the Sportster S—offer insight into what the next few years might look like for Harley.

