West Ham manager David Moyes believes consistency and clean sheets are the key to success this season.The 1-0 win at Everton was only the third time in their last 19 Premier League matches stretching back to March they had shut out their opponents.It was a failing which cost them a shot at Champions League qualification as they fell away from the top four in the final couple of months of last season.After both their defeats so far the Hammers have bounced back with a win and while that is important for Moyes, he is targeting an improvement.“I don’t know my...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO