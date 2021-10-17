CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Mexican Electoral Body Says 2.85 Million Signatures Needed to Open Presidential Recall Referendum

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mexico is home to millions of illegal American cars. A new amnesty has set off a nationwide debate.

MEXICO CITY — Some call it a crisis at the border. Not the undocumented migrants flowing north. The illegal Fords and Chevrolets moving south. Since the 1990s, Mexico has been flooded with as many as 18 million vehicles illegally imported from the United States. Known colloquially as “autos chocolates” — chocolate cars — they make up more than a third of all the automobiles in the country.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Mexico Gives Amnesty to Illegal American Cars

Last week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a pledge to legalize millions of vehicles being illegally imported from the United States. While it sounds like a phenomenal way to help the nation to contend with product shortages that are driving up vehicle prices around the globe, all of the cars had been smuggled previously and many were presumed to have been stolen.
CARS
KRGV

Mexican government to have a say in ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Biden administration announced earlier this week they’ll reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy next month – forcing migrants seeking asylum to wait out their cases in Mexico. The Mexican government will also get a say in this. The Biden administration canceled the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols until court order...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Reuters
Reuters

Auto sector blasts Mexico's move to legalize imported used cars

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has published a decree to legalize millions of imported used cars, mainly from the United States, a move that was criticized by the country's powerful auto sector as allowing "car smuggling." The new policy, published in government's official gazette late on Monday, tasks...
CARS
sandiegouniontribune.com

100s more archaeological sites found on Mexico train route

MEXICO CITY — Mexican experts said Thursday they have detected the ruins of almost 2,500 pre-Hispanic structures and 80 burial sites on just one-sixth of the route of the president’s controversial “Maya Train” project on the Yucatan peninsula. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History did not say whether any...
AMERICAS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Mexico City
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham claims 'smartly-dressed' migrants are traveling to Cancun on a tourist visa and then trying to get across the border

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed Monday that 'smartly-dressed' Brazilian migrants are crossing into the U.S. after flying to Cancun and getting a ride to the border. The South Carolina Republican held a press conference and said he saw a 'tremendous spike in illegal immigrant crossing' during a recent trip to Arizona's Yuma border sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns from House Appropriations subcommittee after being indicted on charges of lying about campaign contribution

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) stepped down Wednesday as the top Republican on the House appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, one day after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of lying to federal investigators about his campaign contributions. Under House Republican rules, lawmakers who have been indicted must resign from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy