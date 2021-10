The Jacksonville Jaguars finally snapped their 20-game losing streak with a last-second victory over the Miami Dolphins in England this past weekend. One of the guys who really stepped up and helped the Jags finally snap their losing skid was kicker Matthew Wright, who was signed to the team’s active roster the day before the game. Wright went three-for-three on field goal attempts, with his longest coming from 54 yards, and converted both extra point attempts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO