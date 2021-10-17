CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Employee Made A Bold Move To Stop A Thief

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint James, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Saint James, MN
Accidents
City
Saint James, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Charged With Butcher Knife Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A felony assault charge has been filed against a Rochester man who is accused of stabbing another man earlier this week. The incident was reported by the victim around 9:00 pm Monday. Officers were called to the man’s apartment and talked to him before he was taken to the ER to be treated for a knife wound to his right shoulder.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
Quick Country 96.5

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Fire Wipes Out Garage Near Rochester Mayo High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department reported one person was treated for minor injuries following a garage fire near Mayo High School Monday afternoon. The Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1539 10th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 PM. The responding firefighters found heavy flames in a four-vehicle detached garage with one vehicle inside the structure. A second vehicle parked in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and power lines behind the fire had dropped and were arcing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy