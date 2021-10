By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Mohammad Amir will always be remembered for bowling Pakistan to victory against India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. The Indian team could never fight back after losing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to the left-arm pacer. And Amir believes the clash between the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup on Sunday will once again be the game that will create heroes as it doesn't get bigger on the cricket pitch than an India-Pakistan encounter.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO