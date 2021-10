John Deere workers are striking at all 14 of their manufacturing plants across the country, four of which are in Illinois — including their headquarters in Moline. This follows the trend of many labor strikes across the country. Almost 40 workplaces nationwide have gone on strike since the start of August, including workers at Nabisco, Kaiser Health, and Kellogg. The 21st was joined by reporters from the Quad Cities who have been covering the story.

MOLINE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO