CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

HNN Giveaway: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD on Blu-Ray

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorrorNewsNet has teamed with Universal Pictures for a special Blu-ray giveaway of M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD. A thriller...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Where to watch M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series Servant for Halloween

Halloween season is in full force with many people eagerly seeking scary new content to watch as the holiday creeps closer. M. Night Shyamalan fans have several films to choose from with most of his library available on streaming, but what about his psychological horror series Servant? Find out where to watch Servant this month.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Night House Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE NIGHT HOUSE on Blu-ray Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and terrible and a mystery she’s determined to resolve. Grounded by an absolutely impeccable performance from the peerless Rebecca Hall, who carries each frame with a weight and nuance that feels effortless, THE NIGHT HOUSE offers a stunningly frightening take on the traditional ghost story, one that lingers with chilling grace.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Gets a Title: ‘Knock at the Cabin’

M. Night Shyamalan‘s next thriller has an official title: Knock at the Cabin. The filmmaker revealed the name Wednesday via Twitter. In a twinned message, Universal announced that the movie will shift its theatrical release from Feb. 17, 2023 to Feb. 3, 2023. Knock at the Cabin continues the prolific partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal partnered with him on his last four films, Old (2021), Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015). All told, Shyamalan’s movies have amassed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office over the past two decades. Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, grossed $250 million globally (Disney handled the film overseas). In 2017, Split earned $278.5 million, preceded by The Visit, which took in $98.4 million. Shyamalan’s most recent offering, Old, earned $90.1 million at the global box office amid the pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
cineuropa.org

M Night Shyamalan to head the jury of the 72nd Berlinale

Today, the Berlinale announced the name of the president of its International Jury: on this occasion, the delicate task will be handled by M Night Shyamalan. An alumnus of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, the US immigrant filmmaker originally from South Asia has been captivating audiences worldwide with his genre films over the past three decades. His breakthrough, the psychological thriller The Sixth Sense, starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette and Haley Joel Osment, was the second-highest-grossing film of 1999 and received six Oscar nominations.
MOVIES
959theriver.com

Win a Blu-ray combo pack of Old!

Listen to MacKay in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a Blu-ray combo pack of Old!. He’ll be giving them away every day with Who Said It? At 7:50am. From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan comes the chilling and mysterious thriller OLD. When a family discovers a secluded beach while on a tropical holiday, they quickly realize things are not as they seem when they start to age rapidly, reducing their lives into a single day. Own OLD featuring all new bonus content now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD.
MOVIES
KLTV

Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Your car could be featured in an upcoming movie!. The film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in the Caddo Lake area. While speaking and background roles have been cast, producers are still looking for period-specific cars. The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.
CADDO PARISH, LA
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of the Ted Bundy Drama NO MAN OF GOD Starring Elijah Wood – Available October 19th

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the drama/thriller NO MAN OF GOD on DVD and Blu-ray on October 19, 2021. Here’s the trailer:. Directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere), NO MAN OF GOD stars Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Aleksa Palladino (The Irishman) and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2). It was written by Kit Lesser. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $29.96 and the Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Horrornewsnet#Universal Pictures
Variety

M. Night Shyamalan to Serve as Jury President at Berlin Film Festival

Director and producer M. Night Shyamalan will serve as president of the international jury at 72nd Berlinale next year. “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the U.S. movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
Collider

A24's Terrifying 'Saint Maud' Comes to Blu-ray and Digital This November

After months of anticipation, the Blu-ray and DVD release of the terrifying Saint Maud has been announced for November 30. Originally released in the United Kingdom on October 9, 2020, the film has been on a slow-release schedule due to the pandemic, with US audiences having to wait until early 2021 to watch writer-director Rose Glass’ feature directorial debut as a limited release.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: Criterion's Roll-out of MAN PUSH CART

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani debuts with an NYC immigrant story, beautifully told. For an unknown Iranian filmmaker trying to make a movie in New York City, it’s like pushing a big heavy cart through traffic at night. For director and screenwriter Ramin Bahrani, the analogy became a reality with his first feature, 2005’s Man Push Cart (Un café en cualquier esquina).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy