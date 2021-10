The 2021 high school football season has given fans, players and coaches of the Camden Fairview Cardinals (7-1; 4-0 in conference play) a lot to be excited for. The Cardinals are coming off their latest dominating victory where they crushed the De Queen Leopards on the road 62-3. It was sixth win of the season where the Cardinals came out on top with at least two possessions, as well as the team's fourth win scoring 33 or more points and their second win of the season scoring 52 or more points.

CAMDEN, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO