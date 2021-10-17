CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Among donors to Senate holdout Manchin: Exelon

(Bloomberg) — Senator Joe Manchin raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors in the energy industry in the third quarter, including some from contributors who normally back Republicans, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. Manchin is opposed to environmental provisions, as well as...

Zelizer: Biden's problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can't afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
U.S. Senator Manchin acknowledges having weighed leaving Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist and a stumbling block to Democratic President Joe Biden's ambitious social agenda, acknowledged on Thursday having discussed leaving the party if his Democratic colleagues considered his stance "an embarrassment." A day after dismissing as "bullshit" a Mother Jones report that he...
The Build Back Better Act is a Bridge to the Future We Need. Senator Manchin, Don't Blow It Up!

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. In the last week, Senator Manchin (D-WV) has become increasingly public with his opposition to the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), a policy designed to drive down power sector carbon emissions which is part of the reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress. With the vote margins so slim in Congress, his stance significantly jeopardizes the chances that this vital policy will survive the legislative process. At a time when the devastating, costly, and inequitable impacts of climate change around the nation — including worsening flooding in West Virginia — could not be clearer, it is deeply disturbing to see the Senator actively undermining policies that would help drive down heat-trapping emissions and protect people.
Why switching parties would be idiotic for Joe Manchin

A report on Wednesday suggested that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told associates that he "is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion."
Rolling Stone

McConnell Just Blocked a Voting-Rights Bill. It's All Part of Democrats' Plan

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Freedom to Vote Act from advancing, as expected. The vote fell along party lines, with all 50 Republicans upholding a filibuster to stop the measure, which is aimed at safeguarding the right to vote. Original story below. *** WASHINGTON — It's not often the leader of the United States Senate holds a vote knowing it will fail. It's even less often that the Senate leader calls a doomed vote for one of the most important bills in his party's legislative agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is about to do just that. The Senate will...
SCOOP: Manchin Tells Associates He's Considering Leaving the Democratic Party and Has an Exit Plan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an "American Independent." And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.
