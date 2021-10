Despite departing Lexington over a decade ago, the Wildcats still hold a special place in the heart of Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters. "I am a huge Kentucky fan. Obviously, we play on Sundays so if we are on the road, depending on the time of the game, if I am able to access the internet, I am watching every snap of Kentucky football. Generally if we are traveling, I will record it so we can watch it later," Peters explained to CatsPause.com. "They are having such an amazing season. It is a source of pride. We spend a lot of time arguing in the locker room about colleges. I am really proud of the guys and hope that they can keep it going."

