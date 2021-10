It’s better to be lucky than good, as they often say, but what is even better than that is to be lucky and to be good, which is precisely what Chelsea were tonight in Brentford as we gutted out a 1-0 win that looked largely comfortable for the first 70 minutes and looked anything but comfortable for the final 20. Not so much a game of two halves, but rather a game of three-quarters and one-quarter!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO