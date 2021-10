Gary Neville is adamant that 'Chelsea can win the Premier League title' this season as he believes they are 'resilient' and 'tough to play against'. Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday afternoon to return to the top of the Premier League table. It was Ben Chilwell’s excellent finish on the stroke of half-time and Edouard Mendy's masterclass in goal that earned them the result.

