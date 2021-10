NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second time in three seasons, the Pelicans will tip-off the regular season without Zion Williamson due to injury. This time around, their superstar is still recovering from a foot surgery that he had during the summer. However, while we were told he’d be ready for the start of the season, the Pelicans updated his status with no timeline to return as of a week before their first game.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO