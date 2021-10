Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was caught a bit off guard by the report that his former coach at LSU, Ed Orgeron, will pack his bags at the end of the season. Burrow starred for LSU from 2018 to 2019, with Orgeron handing him the keys and giving him pretty much a free reign to run the squad. His impressive showing earned him a bunch of accolades, including the Heisman Trophy and the CFP national title. The Bengals selected him as the no. 1 overall pick last year.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO