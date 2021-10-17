CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Be tolerant’, urges family of UK lawmaker stabbed to death

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The family of British lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to...

Dayton Daily News

Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8newsnow.com

UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

British Lawmaker Stabbed to Death in 'Terrorist Incident'

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an Essex church on Friday by an assailant who lunged at him as he met voters, in what police said was a terrorist attack. Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker stabbed to death

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers outside the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, and police were given more time to question the man detained under terrorism powers on suspicion of murder. The attack on David Amess, from Johnson's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
