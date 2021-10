Once open, a packet of biscuits quickly absorbs moisture, stales and softens, but that doesn’t mean they’ve gone off. Unless contaminated or way out of date, they’ll be perfectly fine to eat – best-before dates are about quality, not safety, after all. That said, you can keep biscuits fresher for longer by storing them in an airtight container with a few sugar cubes or paper towel to absorb excess moisture which has the added bonus that the odd granule of sugar will often coat your biscuits. If all else fails and your biscuits do go soft, salvage them by sandwiching them on either side of a small block of ice-cream and smothering them in chocolate, crush them up and sprinkle on your breakfast yoghurt, or make this deliciously seasonal blackberry and lemon posset tart.

