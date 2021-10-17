CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippingport, PA

2 tornados confirmed in western Pennsylvania

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A pair of tornados have been confirmed in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds up to 85 mph touched down in the town of Shippingport before dawn Saturday. The storm uprooted a few trees and broke off some branches and also ripped the roof off a pavilion behind the municipal building.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Monaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and traveled two miles with estimated maximum winds up to 95 mph. It uprooted trees, sending one onto the windshield of a car, and ripped the roof off a mobile home before crossing the Ohio River into Freedom and causing more damage.

