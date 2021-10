On the Tara Show Tuesday morning, a man who self identified as a pilot from Southwest Airlines provided insight on the numerous flight cancellations from over the weekend. During the conversation, John the pilot opened up on the company's vaccine mandate. He says there was some pushback from employees of the airline against the mandate. The two talked about whether it was a coordinated effort by employees to stage a " sick out" and more. The entire conversation is below.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO