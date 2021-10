No longer the bastion of PC gaming; the heavyweight that brought consumer hardware to its knees with its kitchen-sink approach to rendering, spawning the veritable "but can it run Crysis?" meme: Crysis isn't in the public consciousness like it used to be. Eleven years after Crytek transitioned to multiplatform development, audiences are treated to the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Your association with the quality of this remastered package depends on whether you come from a console or PC gaming background; even more so than most other AAA titles. Consider this a console-centric review of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy with focal points that may not reflect someone's PC experience.

