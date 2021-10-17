Pfizer booster shots available to Boilermaker community

A Protect Purdue banner featuring Purdue Pete hangs outside of the vaccination and COVID testing site. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Pfizer booster shots are available to members of the Purdue community at the West Lafayette campus vaccine clinic, and many Boilermakers may be eligible, Purdue announced Friday.

Anyone 18 or older who is living, taking classes or working on campus or in a fraternity, sorority and cooperative life facility and who received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago is eligible to receive the booster shot, the release said.

Full eligibility details

To receive a booster shot, you must have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, your second dose must have been administered at least six months ago, and you must attest to belonging to at least one of the following groups:

Anyone 65 or older.

Those 18-64 who attest to having an underlying health condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists medical conditions for those individuals who might be at risk of severe complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

Those 18-64 who have an increased risk of exposure and transmission, including those who are living, working or taking classes on Purdue’s campus or in a fraternity, sorority and cooperative life facility.

Those living in long-term care facilities.

Purdue faculty, staff, students, retirees, spouses and dependents 18 and older who attest to meeting the above criteria are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster at the campus location, the release states.

How to make a booster shot appointment

Booster shots are available at the vaccine clinic in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center by appointment only. You can make an appointment here.

Boilers must bring proof of their previous Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in the form of a CDC vaccination card to their appointment, the release says. Individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana but have misplaced their CDC verification card can visit the CoRec vaccine clinic in advance of their appointment to receive a new copy of their card.

The campus vaccine clinic at the CoRec is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Up to 50 appointments per hour are available for the booster, it says.

Purdue does not require the booster shot for a person to be considered fully vaccinated, and individuals who receive the booster do not need to submit proof of receiving it at this time. Retain your COVID-19 vaccination card, however, to provide proof of vaccination status in case validation becomes necessary on campus or elsewhere (e.g., for travel). As a backup, capture an image of your vaccine verification card on your mobile phone.

At this time, booster shots at the campus clinic are available only to those who have previously received the Pfizer vaccine, the release said. Recipients of other vaccines should wait until booster doses are approved for their manufacturer’s vaccine.