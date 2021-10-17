CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥 Watch highlights from Giants vs. Rams

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants look for their second win of...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Rams: NFL experts make Week 6 picks

The New York Giants (1-4) will host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point home underdogs but the spread has ballooned to +9.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Rams 2021, Week 6: Everything you need to know

The short-handed New York Giants (1-4) face a monumental task this week against the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Giants as 9.5-point underdogs. The Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and star wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). They could be without quarterback...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rams vs. Giants prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 6 game

It’s still early in the 2021 season, but this is the time of year where momentum can start to settle in certain places and slip away for other teams. The Rams and Giants are on opposite ends of that equation. Can New York get back on track in Week 6, or will Los Angeles continue to dominate? Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams vs. Giants clash, including NFL odds, channel options, and a prediction.
NFL
New Jersey 101.5

Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants vs. Rams

Welcome to Fluffy's Football Forecast, brought to you by Pet Center. This is where my dog Fluffy eats from the bowl under the team logo that he thinks will win the game. The Giants played their own version of "Last Man Standing" in their 44-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas. That's the way it felt as running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and corner Rodarius Williams all left the game with injuries.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Rams: What to look for when the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants are limping back into the Meadowlands toting a 1-4 record and a hospital ward worth of injuries. This is hardly the time to face one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but that’s where they are as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
NFL
USA Today

Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Rams

The New York Giants (1-4) will host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Rams’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
NFL
USA Today

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay unlikely to play vs. Rams

When the New York Giants take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, they are going to be extremely shorthanded. In addition to likely being without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and cornerback Rodarius Williams (torn ACL), they could also be without several others. The...
NFL
FanSided

Kenny Golladay out vs. Rams, other NY Giants injury updates

The NY Giants will likely be without several key players against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The NY Giants will be without top wide receiver Kenny Golladay for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and perhaps several other key offensive players. According...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay ruled out vs. Rams

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are among the players ruled out for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley and Golladay both suffered their injuries during the Week 5 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones was taken off the injury report and has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol.
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Rams: 5 storylines to follow in Week 6

The Giants look to get back in the win column Sunday when they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to MetLife Stadium. The Giants had a rough day in Dallas last week, falling to the Cowboys, 44-20. The team saw several key players go down with injuries, as Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) left the game in the first half and were unable to return. Rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams was also lost to a torn ACL.
NFL
amny.com

NFL Week 6: What to watch for as shorthanded Giants host Rams

The New York Giants are still licking their wounds from a disastrous trip down to Dallas in Week 5 that ended with a 44-20 blowout loss to a Cowboys team that is looking like one of the best sides in the NFC right now. Now sitting at 1-4, the Giants...
NFL
Newsday

Grading the Giants in NFL Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Giants gained 261 yards, but 61 of that came on their final drive, which ended with a turnover on downs. It was their worst offensive output since they put up a measly 159 yards against Arizona last year … which was also the game when Daniel Jones came back from an injury. Unlike then, he seemed to show no ill effects from his concussion on Sunday, other than of course the three interceptions and two fumbles (one lost). The Giants had six possessions in a second quarter that began with them ahead 3-0. They managed just 12 total yards and turned it over three times in that quarter while the Rams scored 28 points in the same span of time.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Rams predictions: BBV staff unanimous in picking LA

fielding a JV lineup without many of their best players, have any chance of defeating the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams (-10) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Oddsmakers don’t think so, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the Giants as 9.5-point underdogs. Even your Big Blue View contributors are unanimous this week that the Giants will be 1-5 by day’s end.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at Giants Week 6: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second consecutive road trip in Week 6 as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Rams have gotten off to a phenomenal start offensively, registering the second-most points scored through the first five weeks of play. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken the offense to a place that coach Sean McVay had hoped of when he and general manager Les Snead pulled the trigger on the offseason trade and their new passer has delivered early on.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Rams: 3 causes for concern in Week 6

The New York Giants (1-4) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three causes for concern in the Week 6 matchup:. The Giants are all banged up, especially on offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to clear the concussion protocol, but most of his weapons either didn’t practice or are limited in practice.
NFL

