🎥 Watch highlights from Giants vs. Rams

The Giants gained 261 yards, but 61 of that came on their final drive, which ended with a turnover on downs. It was their worst offensive output since they put up a measly 159 yards against Arizona last year … which was also the game when Daniel Jones came back from an injury. Unlike then, he seemed to show no ill effects from his concussion on Sunday, other than of course the three interceptions and two fumbles (one lost). The Giants had six possessions in a second quarter that began with them ahead 3-0. They managed just 12 total yards and turned it over three times in that quarter while the Rams scored 28 points in the same span of time.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO