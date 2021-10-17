CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Stewart rips the media for doing a 'terrible job at de-escalation'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Comedian Jon Stewart offered some pointed media criticism during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, arguing the press does a "terrible job at de-escalation." The host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on CNN's State of the Union made the case that the media places too great a focus...

LetsBeFrank
6d ago

He is Right the Media Creates the Divisions among us. When we deal with each other on day to day issues we Don’t know what anyone’s Pronouns are or what Toy isles they shop at

The Week

Jon Stewart gamely tackles the question: 'What's more Hitler?' COVID or vaccine mandates?

"Individual freedom requires collective action, and a collective is a group," Jon Stewart said on The Problem With Jon Stewart. "But if every sacrifice for the group is viewed as oppression, then we lose the ability to preserve your individual freedom." Then he tried to make his point, specifically about the backlash to COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements, a little lighter, with a game about Nazism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Jon Stewart: Americans 'still have time' to preserve democracy

Comedian Jon Stewart reflected on the state of American politics on Sunday, warning that although the country's democratic system is under threat, Americans "still have time" to preserve it. "It's bracing sometimes to hear the reality of people's lives in other countries as -- it's not to say that warning...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jon Stewart tells CNN that media is too focused on ‘conflict’ stories like ‘the Karen yelling in the store’

Onetime The Daily Show host Jon Stewart joined CNN on Sunday to discuss the US political media, and condemned what he called a focus on conflict instead of real reporting and facts.Speaking with Jake Tapper on State of The Union, Stewart argued that the majority of mainstream news coverage of issues such as mask-wearing and vaccines focused on conflicts and spectacles resulting from the division around those issues rather than the facts that could present helpful knowledge for readers or viewers.“Like, how many times have you seen stories about ‘the battle over masks’, that’s the ‘Karen’ yelling in the...
POLITICS
rolling out

Comic legend Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle

Comedy icon Jon Stewart endorses fellow legend Dave Chappelle as a human being and said that he does not believe that Chappelle would intentionally harm people or be discriminatory towards anyone. Stewart, who once hosted his own popular show on the same Comedy Network station as Chappelle, believes the LBGTQ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Jon Stewart Explains Why ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a Myth

On Sunday night, the 22nd annual New Yorker Festival closed out with a virtual talk between Jon Stewart and New Yorker editor David Remnick. The former Daily Show host discussed a variety of topics, including his new—and decidedly more serious—Apple TV+ talk show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, a Trump 2024 run (“he’s got a very good chance”), and how he spent his time after leaving the trailblazing Comedy Central program he fronted for 16 years.
CELEBRITIES
theithacan.org

Review: Jon Stewart makes timely return to the small screen

Since leaving “The Daily Show” six years ago, New York comedian Jon Stewart has aged like a fine wine. Throughout the Trump–era, Stewart made occasional appearances on his colleagues’ talk shows and began to show a more mature and sensitive side of himself. In his new biweekly Apple TV+ show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Stewart’s ripened empathy is the show’s top priority, forming a tasteful new flavor for one of America’s most influential and trusted talk show hosts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

The News, According to Charlamagne tha God and Jon Stewart

“Yes, we talk about race a lot on this show,” Charlamagne tha God says, in his new weekly late-night series on Comedy Central. “That’s America’s fault. Not mine.” Voilà, the rationale behind our glut of edutainment! The ignorance of the population has compelled Charlamagne, a radio personality turned member of the commentariat, to dispense his wisdom. He is the latest pop-cultural figure to convince Americans that he is a race whisperer. As the host and one of the executive producers of “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God,” he purports to offer an “unapologetically Black” perspective on crises like the backlash against critical race theory and the discourse surrounding mental health. It is the species of current-affairs television that executives like to categorize as urgent or necessary. The country needs Charlamagne, and it needs him badly. Maybe that’s why the set of his talk show looks like the lair of a B-movie superhero.
CELEBRITIES
imore.com

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' is already Apple's top unscripted series

"The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now Apple's top unscripted series. The new series has surpassed the popularity of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation." Oprah might have a problem with with Jon Stewart. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now Apple's top unscripted series. According...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Calls Out Jon Stewart’s Criticism of Media: ‘Doesn’t He Really Mean Right Wing Media?’

If there were such a thing as onomatopoeia of cable news punditry, this might be a good example. At issue? Jon Stewart’s appearance on CNN Sunday morning in which he called out the media’s bias towards conflict to Jake Tapper. “The media does a terrible job at de-escalation,” the late-night comedian offered. “And de-escalation is the anecdote to all this nonsense. And I don’t mean civility, and I don’t mean non-partisanship. I mean focusing on things that are more urgent and elemental in people’s lives and really hammering away at those things.”
CELEBRITIES
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

