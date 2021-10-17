Jon Stewart rips the media for doing a 'terrible job at de-escalation'

“Yes, we talk about race a lot on this show,” Charlamagne tha God says, in his new weekly late-night series on Comedy Central. “That’s America’s fault. Not mine.” Voilà, the rationale behind our glut of edutainment! The ignorance of the population has compelled Charlamagne, a radio personality turned member of the commentariat, to dispense his wisdom. He is the latest pop-cultural figure to convince Americans that he is a race whisperer. As the host and one of the executive producers of “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God,” he purports to offer an “unapologetically Black” perspective on crises like the backlash against critical race theory and the discourse surrounding mental health. It is the species of current-affairs television that executives like to categorize as urgent or necessary. The country needs Charlamagne, and it needs him badly. Maybe that’s why the set of his talk show looks like the lair of a B-movie superhero.

