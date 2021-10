The Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve Saturday, ChicagoBears.com reports. Montgomery had to leave the game early last week due to a knee injury, and that injury will keep him on the shelf for the next 3-5 weeks. This was not unexpected, and it has been speculated that Montgomery would miss about a month’s worth of action for most of the week. Damien Williams is expected to take over the starting RB role for the Bears in his absence. Khalil Herbert could also see a few more touches as the Bears will need a caddy for Williams.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO