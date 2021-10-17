CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo launches new party, vows to stay in politics

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABIDJAN (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo vowed on Sunday to continue in politics “until my death” as he launched a new party following his acquittal by the International Criminal Court and return from a decade abroad. Gbagbo, president from 2000-2011, returned to Ivory Coast https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/ivory-coasts-former-president-gbagbo-flies-home-after-decade-exile-2021-06-17 in...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Somalia’s president, prime minister agree to speed up election

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s president and prime minister resolved a dispute over appointments to security bodies, allowing a stalled process to elect a new parliament and president to go ahead, the government spokesman said late on Thursday. Somalia was meant to choose a new president this month, culminating a complicated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kdal610.com

Guinea junta names figures from ousted administration as ministers

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s coup leaders have named their first line-up of government ministers, including a former general and three other figures who held posts under ousted president Alpha Conde. The junta has repeatedely tried to reassure investors, donors and regional powers, saying last month’s overthrow of Conde was a...
WORLD
The Independent

Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

Southern African nations have sent envoys to the tiny kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to engage with King Mswati III about the political and civil unrest that has engulfed the country in recent weeks.The 16-nation Southern African Development Community sent top officials from Eswatini's neighbor South Africa and the nearby countries of Botswana and Namibia Eswatini has been embroiled in pro-democracy protests by demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms including the removal of King Mswati, who has ruled the mountainous country since 1986 as an absolute monarch where all political parties are banned.Mswati is accused by activists of ordering...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurent Gbagbo
Person
Alassane Ouattara
kdal610.com

Southern African envoys due to travel to Eswatini after anti-monarchy protests

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Envoys from Southern African countries are expected to travel to Eswatini this week, South Africa said on Thursday, after protests against the kingdom’s absolute monarch flared up again. Anger against King Mswati III has been building for years. It broke out into the open during demonstrations https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/pro-democracy-protests-flare-up-eswatini-2021-10-14...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, several aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight. The development appeared to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press authorities were aware the U.N. flight...
MILITARY
AFP

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending a simmering feud that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis. "I thank both the president and the prime minister for their compromises and showing responsibility...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#National Politics#Abidjan#Reuters#The Ivorian Popular Front
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

South Africa to call on rich nations to do more at COP26

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa will tell rich countries at climate talks next week to honour promises to help poorer nations go green and massively boost available funds, the environment minister said on Friday, while announcing talks with a global fund to help end its reliance on coal. Addressing journalists...
AFRICA
The Independent

Far-right French politician Zemmour moves ahead in presidential polls

A new poll has put far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour ahead of Marine Le Pen to reach the second round of next year’s French presidential election in April.If replicated, it would leave Mr Zemmour, a polemicist talk show host, facing incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a run-off for the French presidency.The rise of Mr Zemmour in opinion polls has rocked long-held expectations that the vote would be a rerun of 2017's contest between Mr Macron and perennial far-right National Rally figure Ms Le Pen.Friday's poll by Ipsos Sopra Steria for French newspaper Le Monde is the second to put Mr Zemmour...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

From exile, former female Afghan leader keeps fighting

Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders — a former parliament member, candidate for president and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize — is visiting the United Nations not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile.In an interview with The Associated Press, Fawzia Koofi called for humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan to be contingent on the participation of women in its distribution, as well as free and safe travel for Afghans into and out of the country.Aid “should not be politicized....
WORLD
Reuters

Uzbek leader expected to secure second term in office

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan votes in a presidential election on Sunday in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term. Mirziyoyev’s predicted victory will allow him to deepen his largely successful reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Russia can not be forced to respect Navalny’s EU rights prize win, says Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia could not be forced to respect the European Parliament’s decision to award an annual human rights prize to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded Navalny the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, for his efforts...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
AFP

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

After more than 25 years of uneasy peace, the leader of Bosnia's Serbs Milorad Dodik has begun making moves to dismantle what he calls the "impossible" state.  But Dodik's increasingly hostile rhetoric and apparent moves to secede have begun to unsettle fellow Bosnian Serbs, with members of the Republika Srpska's opposition accusing the leader of "endangering peace".
POLITICS
kdal610.com

‘Don’t be afraid’ of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union’s defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a closed-door NATO defence ministers meeting and shared...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy