CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

‘Be tolerant’, urges family of UK lawmaker stabbed to death

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The family of British lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency. Read More Missing woman’s sister asks TikTok for help after Gabby Petito case: ‘Do your thing’‘Big gap’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, warns Frost – follow updates liveIndia slips out of top 100 countries on Global Hunger Index
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man, 25, in dock over murder of UK MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection". Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. He appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed glasses, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address at the 13-minute hearing. Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until an administrative hearing at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
klkntv.com

UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON (AP) — Police say a man has died in an incident where a British lawmaker was attacked in eastern England. Essex Police did not name the dead man, but the stabbing victim was widely named as Conservative lawmaker David Amess. Police say a man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Factbox-Reaction to the stabbing of UK lawmaker Amess

LONDON (Reuters) - A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said. Below is reaction to the news:. STEPHEN TIMMS, OPPOSITION LABOUR LAWMAKER WHO SURVIVED A 2010 STABBING. “Appalled to hear of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolerant#Race#London Police#Uk#Reuters#British#Costas Pitas
Daily Herald

Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England -- A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

British lawmaker stabbed to death at voter meeting in church

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England — A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a 25-year-old man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack which politicians described as an assault on democracy. David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker stabbed to death

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers outside the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, and police were given more time to question the man detained under terrorism powers on suspicion of murder. The attack on David...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
kdal610.com

UK PM says sticking with current plan for COVID-19 despite high case numbers

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is sticking with its current plan for managing COVID-19 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that although infection numbers are high they are within the levels forecast by scientific advisers. “The numbers of infections are high but we’re within the parameters of what the predictions were,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

UK foreign minister to discuss security, defence ties with India

(Reuters) – British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is making stronger security and defence partnerships with India while on her visit to the country, the government said in a statement early on Saturday. Truss will discuss developing security and defence tech and strengthening defence-related trade with India, according to the statement...
INDIA
AFP

UK warns of 'gaps' with EU as talks to solve N.Ireland Brexit issues resume

Talks between Britain and the European Union to resolve problems with the Brexit agreement regarding Northern Ireland will move to London next week with the UK government warning on Saturday that "substantial gaps" remained. A negotiating team from the European Commission will travel to London on Tuesday "for several days of intensive discussions", according to a statement issued by London on Saturday. British minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Sefcovic are due to meet for talks at the end of the week to "take stock and assess progress so far". London added that talks over the previous days had been "constructive" but that "substantial gaps" remain.
EUROPE
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Queen spends night in hospital after cancelling Northern Ireland trip

The Queen spent a night in hospital after cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has said.She was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for “preliminary investigations” but returned to Windsor on Thursday.Her admittance was not related to Covid, it is understood.A palace spokesperson said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits.”It is understood the overnight stay was for practical reasons and that the Queen...
HEALTH
kdal610.com

UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency’s website showed on Thursday. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
AFP

Results of UK probe into French trawler tragedy due in weeks

The conclusions of a British inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler, which killed five people, will be delivered on November 5, the coroner said on Thursday. Lickley, a high court judge sitting as coroner, was originally due to give his ruling on Friday but said he would delay to November 5 as he considers the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy