‘Be tolerant’, urges family of UK lawmaker stabbed to death

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London Amess' London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO