State awards $1.1 million for public water accesses

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $1.1 million has been awarded to seven towns and two counties to improve public access to coastal beaches and waters. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management announced Friday recipients of the funding through the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program, which is now...

