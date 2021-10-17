CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

 7 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will "show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher...

Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
The Hill

Manchin meeting with Biden, Schumer in Delaware

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will meet with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday morning in Delaware to discuss the Democrats’ spending bill, a person familiar confirmed to The Hill. The three are seeking to make inroads on the framework of the reconciliation package, according to...
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' flashes back to the 'ghost of Biden past'

"Saturday Night Live" harkened back to President Biden 's days as vice president with host Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Biden in the show's latest episode. "SNL" opened with James Austin Johnson playing Biden and asking White House press secretary Jen Psaki , played by Chloe Fineman, for some facts.
ENTERTAINMENT

