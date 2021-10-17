CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Simmons practices with 76ers; status for opener unknown

edglentoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on Sunday, though no decision was made on his status for the season opener. “He was just one of the players,” coach...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Ben Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey house for $5M

PHILADELPHIA — Not sure which is more ostentatious: the theatrics of the Ben Simmons drama in Philly, or the 25-year-old’s choice in home decor. As of Wednesday, the 76er’s Moorestown, New Jersey, home is listed on Zillow. The price: $5 million. The 10,477-square-foot mansion was built in 2019 and includes...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
All 76ers

Former NBA Veteran Isn't Surprised by Ben Simmons' Recent Antics

Lately, Ben Simmons has let a lot of people down. After struggling in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by shooting a historically low percentage from the free-throw line and avoiding taking over games in big moments, Simmons searched for a fresh start by demanding a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Ap#Sixers
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers president Daryl Morey gets slammed by NBPA exec over ugly Ben Simmons comments

NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts is not happy with Daryl Morey’s unsympathetic comments about the Philadelphia 76ers’ wantaway star Ben Simmons. When addressing the situation recently, Morey didn’t hold back his thoughts about their plans for Simmons if he continues to hold out and refuse to play for the Sixers. He highlighted how they won’t give in to the pressure and instead find the best trade for him where they can get another All-Star player in return.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Why Rivers reportedly dropped F-bomb in Simmons meeting

The Sixers' relationship with Ben Simmons turned particularly icy this summer as the DPOY runner-up froze out his teammates and the organization in search of a trade. One of the most pivotal parts of the summer saga was a reported meeting in Los Angeles between Simmons' camp and the Sixers' front office, in which Simmons said he intended to never play for the Sixers again. It was definitely a point of no return, and a meeting that sounded like it could've been contentious.
NBA
inquirer.com

Ben Simmons takes required physical for Sixers, playing status still unknown

Ben Simmons is taking the proper steps to return to the court. Sources said Simmons took the required physical on Tuesday for the Sixers. He also met with the team brass at the Sixers’ practice facility. This comes one day after the three-time All-Star point guard took a COVID-19 test...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers Open To Ben Simmons' Return

The never-ending Ben Simmons saga may finally be coming to a close after recent developments. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers are open to having Simmons return to the team. “We'd love to get him back. Other than that, honestly, there's nothing to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons drama making opening night 'no fun' for 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers head into Wednesday's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans without the services of All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who has been suspended for at least that game after coach Doc Rivers told Simmons to go home on Tuesday because the 25-year-old reportedly refused to take part in a defensive drill.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Simmons thrown out of 76ers practice, suspended one game for detrimental conduct

Ben Simmons was thrown out of the Philadelphia 76ers practice on Tuesday and subsequently suspended one game for what the team considered detrimental conduct, rendering him ineligible to participate in the club's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “He was a distraction today, I didn’t think...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy