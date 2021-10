BATON ROUGE – LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron will part ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season, LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodwardannounced on Sunday. Orgeron, who is in his sixth season as the Tigers’ head coach, will coach for the remainder of the 2021 schedule. Since leading LSU to the 2019 national title, Orgeron and the Tigers have gone 9-8, including a 4-3 mark in 2021. Last year, LSU went 5-5, the school’s first non-winning season since 1999.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO