Five Ole Miss Rebels who get game balls from 247Sports after their efforts in Saturday's 31-17 win over LSU... Hands down, Campbell is the top off-season transfer portal acquisition for Ole Miss. He keeps proving it week in and week out. he was all over the field Saturday and spent a lot of time chasing LSU quarterbacks and hurrying throws. He also delivered some teeth-rattling, punishing hits. His stat line proves it all. Campbell finished with 20 tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble. He also called one heck of a game in dissecting pre-snaps looks for the Ole Miss defense. No. 44 in powder blue is quickly earning a reputation as one of the top linebackers in the best football conference in America.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO