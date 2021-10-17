CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Clark Will Serve More Than 15 Years For Attempted Murder Of Unborn Child, Aiding And Abetting Robbery

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for attempting to kill his unborn child and aiding and abetting the robbery of the child’s mother.

Cameron Clark, 30, was convicted earlier this month. He was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder of an unborn child, and six-and-a-half years for aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

According to a criminal complaint, Clark and a woman met up with the mother of Clark’s child on April 16. The woman sprayed the mother with a chemical irritant, and when the mother tried to grab a firearm, Clark used a stun gun on her.

The two then “punched and kicked [the mother], targeting [her] abdomen,” the complaint states. She was six months pregnant at the time.

Clark and the woman stole the mother’s cellphone and gun before leaving.

Surveillance video confirmed the victim’s account, according to the complaint.

The mother received medical care for a broken rib, and during that care her baby’s heartbeat was detected and no ruptures or internal bleeding were found.

The victim told police that, prior to the attack, Clark pressured her to have an abortion, and threatened to “get somebody to stomp that baby out of you.”

Clark was credited with 164 days served at his sentencing.

