Ravens WR Marquise Brown honors teenager Elijah Gorham, the Mervo High School football player who died last week

By Tim Schwartz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown honored Elijah Gorham, the 17-year-old wide receiver for Mervo High School who died last week, during pregame introductions before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As Brown was introduced, he raised a No. 7 Ravens jersey with Gorham’s name on the back and spun to show the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

Gorham died from cardiac arrest, multisystem organ failure, a traumatic brain injury and accidental trauma after being injured in a game against Dunbar on Sept. 18 . The teen died Monday in the hospital, and his death was considered an accident.

Playing football was “what he loved to do,” Gorham’s brother, Donta Allen, said Monday. “And he loved to be around his friends and family.”

