Ten Unique Winery Experiences You Must Try Around The World

Want some fine dining in Akron? Look no further! Here are the three best restaurants to enjoy in Rubber City. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District. The restaurant has a unique mission; to eat well and do good. The mission of Sérénité Restaurant & Culinary Institute is to instill leadership skills in men and women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction through an education in the culinary arts. As far as the menu goes, you'll find frog legs, scallops, braised beef short ribs and much, much more. For dessert you can even enjoy some delicious beignets!