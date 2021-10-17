CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

The 8 Best Ways to Turn Your Photos Into Gifts

By Tal Imagor
makeuseof.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the olden days, when you took a picture, you would always get a physical copy of it. You’d show your cherished memories to people when they visited, or make copies to give to your friends. Today, when pictures are digitized, they drown in the sea of selfies on...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Sentimental Gifts To Show Your Loved Ones You Care

There are all kinds of directions you can go when it comes to gift-giving. If you’re thinking of going sentimental with an upcoming Christmas gift, or any gift for that matter, there are some great options out there. Sentimental gifts may not be the right choice for everyone, but there’s probably someone you know who would appreciate a thoughtful present that shows how much you care. You can incorporate a special scent, a meaningful destination or a happy memory. Take your leading lady, for example. Even if it’s not the most lavish gift for your wife, a sentimental gift for her...
LIFESTYLE
PC Magazine

The Best Tech Gifts for Women

The women in your life could undoubtedly use a gift that makes their lives easier, and you would probably have your life made easier. So we've put together this list of perfect gifts that are all a click away. Style and function are top of mind here. There's a voice...
ELECTRONICS
arcamax.com

Organize Your Travel Photos This Simple Way

Experts predict that in 2021 people around the world will take about 1.4 trillion photographs, many of them while traveling. That estimate, by the digital imaging consulting firm Keypoint Intelligence, includes me -- and probably you. The big question is: What will you do with those photos -- and the...
TRAVEL
komando.com

Miss going to the movies? Best way to turn your spare room into a home theater

Ingenuity is one of the few silver linings about staying at home. People are flexing their creative muscles more now that they’ve got fewer options for entertainment. They’re creating unique crafts and even infusing their homes with advanced tech set-ups. Take in-home movie theaters. This is a great way to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Google Calendar#Ebooks#Photobox
Taste Of Home

14 of the Best Etsy Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

For fun gift ideas, turn to the creators on Etsy! Here's our list of the best Etsy gifts that are surprisingly affordable. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
makeuseof.com

What Is Light Box Photography and How Does It Work?

You've probably seen countless images that were shot using light box photography without realizing it. Those skincare products you see being advertised on Instagram? Ever wondered how they get such clean and clear shots of the items? Perhaps you thought it was a green screen or special effects. We're going...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Simply Recipes

The Best Food Gifts That Your Favorite Foodie Will Love

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. You probably know a home-cooking food lover or two—aren’t we all food lovers?—and we know how hard it is to...
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Gift Shop

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Museum gift shops are the best place in town to get all of your holiday shopping out of the way all at once. They offer unique gifts that you can’t find in any other shops, and (best of all) if you buy from museum gift shops, the money goes to supporting art and artists instead of supporting Jeff Bezos going to space again. The tiny little gift shop inside the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (3750 Washington Boulevard; 314-535-4660) packs a big punch, offering not just gorgeous art books of all varieties, but also unique apparel, bags, jewelry, luxury scarves, Baggu products, planters, notebooks, cards, banners, instruments and kids’ educational toys. You can find a thoughtful, special gift for anyone from your grandkids to your great-auntie here, wrap them all up and be done with holiday shopping before Halloween. And if you need to get some shopping done but don’t have time to experience the art, the gift shop is right in front. You can pop in, shop and then hustle on out. It’s a way better situation than dealing with a mall. Once you try it once, you’ll do it every year. Promise. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
94.9 WMMQ

Top 5 Best Ways to Clean Out Your Garage

If there is one thing I'm good at it's definitely keeping things organized. Not only what's in our home but what's inside our garage as well. Everyone has a different idea about how to keep things organized. Personally speaking, I can't stand clutter. How can you feel organized if you have lots of junk sitting in your garage and then you do nothing about it?
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

The 51 Best Gifts for Women on Your List This Holiday Season

Shopping for the women in your life isn’t always easy. For one, you’ll want to find a holiday gift they don’t already own — which can feel nearly impossible when it seems like they already have everything they could ever need. Not to mention, you’ll likely want a Christmas gift that’s just as unique as they are, particularly when you’re shopping for a BFF, mom or sister who’s been there for you since day one. To help calm your holiday stress, we’ve created the ultimate guide to the best gifts for her to unwrap this holiday season. There are options for...
SHOPPING
GQMagazine

The 24 Best Wine Gifts For Every Certified Vino Head on Your List

The best wine gifts can be intimidating to shop for, not to mention give to someone else with a refined palate. But if you happen to have a long-time vino aficionado in your life or know a newly minted “wine guy” that you're looking to impress with a well-appointed gift, you're in the right place. Our picks for the best wine connoisseur-approved gifts include glassware, aerators, corkscrews, and essential wine accessories that make it easier to aerate your wine and keep it fresh. Oh, and also individual bottles, packs, and some of the best wine subscriptions for gifting (if you want to go ahead and replenish their supplies). From practical to fantastical, novice to expert, here are some of the best wine gifts that will suit all sorts of sippers—from your California Chardonnay-loving stepmom to your natural wine-snob neighbor who waters your plants when you're on vacation.
DRINKS
Shawano Leader

Amazing Ways to Make Your Instagram Photos Stand Out

Social media and content marketing is one of the most important marketing tools a business can use in today’s business environment. Not only is instagram free to use, but it’s also where you can find your target audience – people on Instagram look for accounts of their interest to follow, which might include anything from beauty influencers to information about the latest your adult novel releases.
INTERNET
WKRG

8 best gifts for travelers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. Great gifts for travel lovers don’t have to take up a lot of room but should offer the recipient a lot of value and enjoyment.
LIFESTYLE
sunset.com

The Best Gifts to Get the Coffee Lovers in Your Life For the Holidays and Beyond

Give the gift they’re really craving: coffee and coffee accessories!. While gift-giving can be difficult, coffee lovers might be some of the easiest to satisfy. All they want is a good kick of caffeine (and maybe some creamer on the side). With that in mind, there are tons of directions you can go when it comes to gifts, from pour-over setups and bean samplers to machines that will keep the coffee flowing with little human interaction. In order to make sure you get the coffee lover in your life the perfect goodies, figure out first how they take their coffee.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best gift for headphone fanatics

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some of the best gifts to give headphone fanatics are related to headphones themselves. Luckily, there are several different types of accessories and products that are perfect for people who love headphones. Many headphones and audio devices add to the music listening experience. Choosing the best gift for a headphone fanatic depends on a wide variety of different factors and personal preferences. However, knowing more about what makes a truly good gift for a headphone fanatic will make that decision much easier.
ELECTRONICS
midwestliving.com

5 Clever Ways to Organize and Enjoy Your Digital Photos

Commit to deleting images regularly, setting aside a few minutes a day—or downtime on an airplane!—to clean your digital house. Six virtually identical sunsets? Pick one, erase the rest, move on. Be a little ruthless: Years from now, the shots you'll cherish most are of friends and family. 2. Use...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TechRadar

The best wake-up lights 2021: start your day the natural way

The best wake-up light can be a game-changer, getting your morning off to a better start and improving your mood all day. We've tested and ranked a selection of the top models to help you get every day off to the best possible start. Traditional alarm clocks wake you up...
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

18 Clever Gifts That Will Leave Your Boss Saying, "You're the Best!"

Finding the perfect gift for your boss can be stressful. You want to get them something thoughtful and useful, something that will truly impress them. We curated a list of the best and unique gifts your boss will appreciate for the holiday season. Whether it's fabulous office decor, a helpful gadget, or something you know they'll enjoy, like a fun gift basket, these presents will show them how much you appreciate them. Keep reading to shop for these clever ideas!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy