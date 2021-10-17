Worcester's Fall Leaf Pick-Up Starts Monday, Nov. 1

WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hosting the work of local pumpkin decorators at the Polar Park Pumpkin Patch, beneath the left field video board inside the Park. Starting on Saturday, October 9, at 10 AM, pumpkin artists are welcome to bring decorated pumpkins to the ballpark. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to decorate their gourds in baseball style, including Polar Park, the WooSox, and mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog. Fans who decorate their pumpkins in tribute to the Major League Baseball team that wins the World Series will receive special prizes Awards for winners in other categories will also be presented.

