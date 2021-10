Now I don’t know personally because I haven’t watched it for a long while. I just remember Kate Oates taking over and everyone was cheering and hee-hawing saying that she saved Corrie and will get EE back to its roots, well written character drama. I watched the business with Keanu and Martin, then Daniel and the boat and drunken Linda. It was good, a positive buzz and all we’re looking forward to what more Kate could do and Janine would be back and all would be great. Now I had to leave EE for a while as I had missions that came up which meant I could not be around to watch it. I THOUGHT THAT IT WAS BEING LEFT IN CAPABLE HANDS!!! Obviously not because you’re all complaining about it I see!

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO