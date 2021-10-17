CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway

By WTVO
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois State Police officials are investigating a reported shooting on the Kennedy Expressway.

The shooting happened on the Ontario feeder ramp westbound, near the Interstate 90/94 split, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the ISP.

Upon arrival, ISP officers learned that the driver of the victim vehicle, a 29-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries sustained as a result of gunfire.  The passenger of the victim vehicle was uninjured.

Preliminary reports indicated that the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on the Ontario feeder ramp. The ramp was closed for the investigation at approximately 3:38 a.m. but all lanes were eventually reopened around 5:56 a.m.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

timothy james
6d ago

I was going to buy a car early next year. But, with the carjackings and expressway shootings out of control it may be better to use public trans and lyft until Chicago gets serious about dealing with crime.

Michael Dodge
6d ago

That's over 190 truly sad how these Disgusting Animals have taken over the dump of a city and Have Beetle Juice and Fox doing Absolutely Nothing

J Rod
6d ago

With all the damn shootings you would think that would be Priority #1 for a real mayor. Instead Lori is picking fights with city workers. Please God let me win the lotto so I can leave this suckfest.

