Shooting on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois State Police officials are investigating a reported shooting on the Kennedy Expressway.

The shooting happened on the Ontario feeder ramp westbound, near the Interstate 90/94 split, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the ISP.

Upon arrival, ISP officers learned that the driver of the victim vehicle, a 29-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries sustained as a result of gunfire. The passenger of the victim vehicle was uninjured.

Preliminary reports indicated that the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on the Ontario feeder ramp. The ramp was closed for the investigation at approximately 3:38 a.m. but all lanes were eventually reopened around 5:56 a.m.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.