CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she ‘knows her character’ in ‘dig’ at Jesy Nelson during birthday speech

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GclQu_0cU52IiM00

Tensions between Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former band member Jesy Nelson are rising once more, after Pinnock used a speech at her 30th birthday party to defend her character.

It comes after the two singers reportedly fell out following the launch of Nelson’s solo career, when her debut track “Boyz” – featuring “Super Bass” rapper Nicki Minaj – faced accusations of ‘blackfishing’, where a white person pretends to be Black or mixed race for their own gain.

Speaking to friends and family, Pinnock said: “I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f**king character, and that’s all I care about.”

It was also recently reported that the remaining members of Little Mix – Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – appear to no longer be following Nelson on Instagram following the release of “Boyz”.

Meanwhile, according to screenshots shared by influencer NoHun during an Instagram Live, Leigh-Anne allegedly sent messages on the social media platform calling on the TikTok star to “create a video about Jesy blackfishing”.

Little Mix fans have since questioned the legitimacy of the text conversation, and the messages could not be verified by The Independent.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This didn’t stop Minaj from appearing to reference Pinnock in an Instagram Live on Monday, when her and Nelson joined a livestream to talk about the new single.

“If you was in this woman’s group and you ain’t talk about this s*** for 10 years, and as soon as you see she got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending text messages and all this s***?

“Print those messages out, bust your ass open and shove them up your motherf**king ass,” she said, going on to accuse the individual of being “jealous” and trying to “kill people’s lives and careers”.

Nelson appeared to laugh in response to Minaj’s remarks, which drew criticism online given that the former Little Mix member – who left the group due to mental health reasons – released a BBC documentary on internet bullying last year.

Addressing the ‘blackfishing’ allegations an interview with Vulture, published earlier this month, Nelson said that she is “very aware” that she is a white British woman and “never said that I wasn’t”.

“The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that, and then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it.

“I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Former Little Mix Bandmate Jesy Nelson Seemingly Called Out By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Being Accused Of Blackfishing In Boyz Music Video

Jesy Nelson’s first venture as a solo artist did not come without controversy!. The 30-year-old singer — who bowed out of the popular girl group Little Mix in 2020 — released her long-awaited debut single Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj and its accompanying music video on Friday. However, fans weren’t impressed by seeing blatant cultural appropriation and blackfishing. In the 4-minute footage, Nelson can be seen sporting a deep tan and appropriating Black hair and aesthetics. Take a look at the reactions (below):
MUSIC
IBTimes

Jesy Nelson On Leaving Little Mix: ‘It Feels Liberating’

Jesy Nelson felt free after getting a restart in her music career as a solo artist following her departure from Little Mix. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight Friday while promoting her new song with Nicki Minaj, “Boyz,” the 30-year-old English singer addressed her exit from the British girl group Little Mix. Nelson did not shy away from admitting that she felt great after taking a different path from her former bandmates.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
musictimes.com

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Bullying Jesy Nelson? 'Boyz' Singer Feels Like She's Been Betrayed by a Family Member

Jesy Nelson is "devastated." She felt like she was betrayed by a family member, after all. Reportedly, she cannot believe that her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock sparked racial hatred and a new wave of intense trolling towards her, when at one point in the past, she used to view her like family. Nelson is sharing how sad and frustrated she is to her other friends, allegedly.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj criticised for ‘mocking’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Instagram Live

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj have courted controversy after taking part in an Instagram Live chat in which they appeared to mock Nelson’s former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock. On the evening of Monday 11 October, the pair discussed their collaboration on Nelson’s solo single, “Boyz”, but talk also turned to an alleged comment by Pinnock leaked from an Instagram message.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackfishing#Mixed Race#Little Mix#Instagram Live#Tiktok#The Independent#Puffy
musictimes.com

Little Mix Disbanding Following Jesy Nelson's 'Blackfishing' Accusations?

Is Little Mix planning to go their separate ways and decide on disbanding after the recent blackfishing controversy involving former member Jesy Nelson?. People are already suspecting that Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards will focus on their solo careers rather than continue as a trio. The Sun reported that the girls have "quietly negotiating new management and record deals" with their label.
MUSIC
rnbcincy.com

Nicki Minaj Is Trending Again After Addressing Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne: ‘If You Want A Solo Career Baby Just Say That’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another day, another trending topic featuring Nicki Minaj. This time, the rapper is the topic of Twitter discussion from addressing Leigh-Anne of Little Mix after screenshots were leaked that allegedly showed her criticizing her former groupmate, Jesy Nelson, for “Blackfishing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's jaw-dropping birthday cake you might have missed

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her 30th birthday with the most extravagant Secret Garden-themed party on Saturday, treating her closest friends and family to a night of glitz and glamour in London - though ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson wasn't on the guestlist following the duo's fallout. As she partied with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nicki Minaj hits out at Little Mix for being ‘jealous’ of Jesy Nelson

Nicki Minaj has criticised one of Jesy Nelson’s former Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, in an explosive rant over alleged direct messages that Pinnock sent on Instagram. “Only jealous people do things like this. It makes you a big jealous bozo,” Minaj said about the alleged leaked comments that centre...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Jesy Nelson Felt 'Really Natural' as She Wrote 'Boyz' After Leaving Little Mix

The former Little Mix member talks about the creative process of her solo debut, claiming her Nicki Minaj-assisted single was the first track she wrote for upcoming LP. AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson's new single "Boyz" was the first track she penned for her debut solo LP. The singer, who quit...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

103K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy