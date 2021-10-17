CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs Jaguars in Week 6

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boFBG_0cU52Gwu00

The Miami Dolphins lost their Week 6 matchup at Tottenham Hotford Stadium London to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a game-winning field goal.

Jacksonville, who hadn’t won a game since the season opener of 2020, struggled for most of the game but put it all together to kick two long field goals that gave them their victory.

Miami has to be feeling very low at this point, as they’ve now lost five straight and are a fumble away from being winless on the season. They had some high points in this game, but a loss in this spot is simply unacceptable.

Here’s how Dolphins fans reacted to the contest.

Gallery

Miami Dolphins tackle leaders of the 2010s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGAxf_0cU52Gwu00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is drawing near, which means it’s the perfect time for those Deshaun Watson trade rumors to pop back up. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Trevor Lawrence
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Akosnitzky#Wr#Ckparrot
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jaguars vs. Dolphins

The National Football League has been playing games in London to help develop fandom overseas. However, based on Sunday morning’s matchup, does the league actually want that to happen?. It’s fair to wonder that while watching Sunday’s London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville, winless on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Cat Country

Jaguars Thursday injury report: Myles Jack ruled out vs. Dolphins

As the Jaguars make their way to London this week to take on the Miami Dolphins in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they’ll do so without one of its key starters on defense in linebacker Myles Jack. Jack and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward will not make the trip to London tonight, the...
NFL
NBC Washington

How to Watch Dolphins Vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, Start Time in London

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL International Series wraps up for the 2021 season in Week 6 as the Miami Dolphins take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, acting as the home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have yet to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 Complete Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. -- The Dolphins' first drive began with a clutch third-down conversion when Tua completed a 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with a pass rusher bearing down.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not looking much better overseas than they have looked in Florida, trailing the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at the half. It was a mostly disastrous half for the Jaguars, with almost nothing going Jacksonville's way and everything going Miami's, with the Jaguars making Tua Tagovailoa look like prime Dan Marino despite the Dolphins missing two of their top three receivers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy