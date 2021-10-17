Vikings OT Rashod Hill probable to return to Week 6 game against Panthers

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Vikings OT Rashod Hill has been a pretty important depth player for the team over the years. This season, Hill started the first five games at left tackle.

This week against the Panthers, Christian Darrisaw made his first NFL start, leaving Rashod Hill out of a starting spot.

Hill faced another setback when he went down in the Carolina game with a knee injury. He suffered the injury while playing on the field goal unit.

However, the Vikings announced that the swing tackle is probable to return to the Week 6 game.

Hill’s presence isn’t as crucial with Darrisaw fully healthy now. Although, Hill can still serve as an option on special teams. He has versatility as a reserve offensive lineman.

Hill has a PFF grade of 39.9 so far. Darrisaw has a PFF grade of 60, though Darrisaw has played a lot fewer snaps.