Cars from the 1970s were a mixed bag. Early ‘70s cars had big V8s and tires, but by the end, those had shrunk, small enough to fit in compact Japanese cars. One thing is sure, no matter what year the car was, being on TV or in the movies could make it extraordinary. Arguably some of the worst American cars ever made came out of the 1970s, but they still looked great, especially in shows like Charlie’s Angels. All of the main characters, the Angels and Bosley, drove Fords, and the 1970s was all but kind to Ford vehicles. Yet, they managed to make the cars cool enough to sell.

