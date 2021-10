This will be a close call for Goedert, who is set to play on Thursday night. The NFL says vaccinated and asymptomatic players are required to return two negative tests 24 hours apart, so the organization will start getting more clarity on Wednesday. The former second-round pick has appeared in all five games for the Eagles, hauling in 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO