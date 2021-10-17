CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Trueheart Co-Founders Amy And Scott Malin, Making A Difference In The World

By Uplifting Features
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi Amy and Scott, first of all, it is such a pleasure to meet you both and find out about all the philanthropic work you have been contributing to the world. As the Co-Founders, tell us how it all began for you both with Trueheart:. Amy:. I started the...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Jenn Hartmann Luck brings awareness to children who are making a difference in the world in new single “Through My Eyes”

Austin-based musician Jenn Hartmann Luck is releasing her new single today called “Through My Eyes,” and we’re extremely excited to premiere this special song due to its background and inspiration. Luck co-wrote the song with renowned Texas artist SaulPaul, and the song was inspired by and features two Austin youths, Miranda Koenig (who is non-verbal with Cerebral Palsy) and her best friend, Lucky Cantu. Fifteen percent of the download proceeds will support CPATH: Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope. Be sure and listen closely as Luck and her team spent almost four hours capturing Miranda’s voice (laughter, squealing, her voice machine, etc…) on the song.
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Maguire
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Dania Ramirez
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Jason George
Person
Kristin Kreuk
Person
Raphael Sbarge
Person
Lana Parrilla
Person
Ludacris
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Melora Hardin
Person
Kate Flannery
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon#Charity#The Co Founders
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
whio.com

Photos: Peter Scolari through the years

Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
PHOTOGRAPHY
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy