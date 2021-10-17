CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU Reportedly Parting Ways with Ed Orgeron Just 21 Months After National Championship Win

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egLbm_0cU4zhag00

After an incredible 2019 National Championship win, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will split with the school for the 2022 season.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger broke the news on Twitter earlier today. He said Orgeron will finish out the 2021 season with the team but will not return next week.

“#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow,” Dellenger wrote in his first tweet. “Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all.”

It’s important to note that this decision was made before LSU’s upset win against No. 17 Florida yesterday, Oct. 16. The Tigers beat the Gators 49-42, extending their record to 9-8 since that 2019 Championship. Even though Ed Orgeron boasts an impressive record at LSU overall, his team’s recent performance caused the school to reevaluate his position.

“Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results,” Dellenger continued in a separate tweet. “A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts.”

So, the situation isn’t just about results, but the team environment too. Orgeron even told ESPN earlier this week that he and his players weren’t concerned about “outside noise.”

“My job is to come here to LSU and coach the best I can on a daily basis,” Ed Orgeron said. “That’s what I’m doing. Out there, the talk about my job and all that stuff, nobody’s told me anything. As far as I know, I’m the head coach of LSU Tigers. I’m going to coach as hard as I can today, one day at a time.”

Details on Ed Orgeron’s Departure from LSU Football

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spent the last six seasons working with the Tigers. His efforts in 2019 even resulted in an undefeated season for LSU and a National Championship win over Clemson.

But during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Tigers went 5-5. And right after that, On3 reports that Orgeron was named in a Title IX lawsuit for “allegedly mishandling a rape allegation.”

The off-field conflict resulted in an amended lawsuit which, per the outlet, “accused Orgeron of not reporting the alleged rape of a former student, despite his knowledge of the situation.”

At this time, LSU has not confirmed that the lawsuit and allegations impacted the decision to fire Ed Orgeron after this year. But Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel tweeted about off-field relationships affecting team play.

“A source familiar with the situation at LSU: ‘It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him,'” Thamel wrote in a tweet earlier today.

Stay tuned for more info, Outsiders.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AthlonSports.com

Ed Orgeron: 5 Reasons LSU was Justified in Parting Ways

Just 21 months after winning a national title, LSU has announced that it is parting ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. Since the 2019 championship, the Tigers have dropped off considerably, having gone 9-8 with their only wins over ranked teams coming against Florida. Still, one...
NFL
247Sports

Scott Woodward comments on LSU parting ways with Ed Orgeron

On Sunday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released a statement on LSU parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, who coached the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019. Here's what Woodward said in his letter to LSU fans after the decision was made to end Orgeron's tenure. "I write...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Derrick

LSU, Orgeron to part ways, less than 2 years after title

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports Sunday, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history. Sports Illustrated was first to report that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

LSU, football coach Ed Orgeron to part ways at end of season

For Ed Orgeron, LSU's Cajun coach, a dream job is coming to an end. LSU and Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, 21 months after he coached the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Rape#Title Ix#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Gators#On3sports#Coach Administration#Espn#Lsu Tigers
footballscoop.com

Ed Orgeron on way out at LSU

Ed Orgeron is out at Louisiana State University, by season's end, sources confirmed Sunday to FootballScoop. The move for Orgeron and LSU to separate – the Tigers have just five remaining regular-season games, including showdown-tilts with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas – comes just 17 games after Orgeron led LSU to the 2019 College Football Playoff championship.
LOUISIANA STATE
chatsports.com

Inside the unraveling of Ed Orgeron's LSU tenure in just 21 months

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Some of the waitstaff at TJ Ribs wore shirts with "It's O time" across the front, but there was no escaping the feeling Wednesday night that Ed Orgeron's time at LSU was coming to an end. When the embattled head coach walked in for his weekly radio show a few minutes before 7 p.m., he passed a grim reaper among the Halloween decorations in the lobby and received little more than a golf clap.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LSU football upsets Florida: Ed Orgeron credits players after win

LSU pulled off one of the SEC's most stunning wins on Saturday, holding off Florida, 49-42, in the face of serious pressure on coach Ed Orgeron, who entered the matchup on the hot seat. During a rollercoaster of a season for the Tigers, LSU rode running back Tyrion Davis-Price for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, pulling off the unexpected victory.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

LSU football: Ja'Marr Chase reacts after Ed Orgeron, Tigers part ways

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wants the best for Ed Orgeron, his former coach at LSU, who agreed to a separation agreement with the program that effectively ends his tenure with the Tigers at the end of the 2021 season. Orgeron penned a heartfelt letter to fans following Saturday's upset win over nationally-ranked Florida explaining the move.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

265K+
Followers
26K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy