LSU Reportedly Parting Ways with Ed Orgeron Just 21 Months After National Championship Win

After an incredible 2019 National Championship win, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will split with the school for the 2022 season.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger broke the news on Twitter earlier today. He said Orgeron will finish out the 2021 season with the team but will not return next week.

“#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow,” Dellenger wrote in his first tweet. “Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all.”

It’s important to note that this decision was made before LSU’s upset win against No. 17 Florida yesterday, Oct. 16. The Tigers beat the Gators 49-42, extending their record to 9-8 since that 2019 Championship. Even though Ed Orgeron boasts an impressive record at LSU overall, his team’s recent performance caused the school to reevaluate his position.

“Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results,” Dellenger continued in a separate tweet. “A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts.”

So, the situation isn’t just about results, but the team environment too. Orgeron even told ESPN earlier this week that he and his players weren’t concerned about “outside noise.”

“My job is to come here to LSU and coach the best I can on a daily basis,” Ed Orgeron said. “That’s what I’m doing. Out there, the talk about my job and all that stuff, nobody’s told me anything. As far as I know, I’m the head coach of LSU Tigers. I’m going to coach as hard as I can today, one day at a time.”

Details on Ed Orgeron’s Departure from LSU Football

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spent the last six seasons working with the Tigers. His efforts in 2019 even resulted in an undefeated season for LSU and a National Championship win over Clemson.

But during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Tigers went 5-5. And right after that, On3 reports that Orgeron was named in a Title IX lawsuit for “allegedly mishandling a rape allegation.”

The off-field conflict resulted in an amended lawsuit which, per the outlet, “accused Orgeron of not reporting the alleged rape of a former student, despite his knowledge of the situation.”

At this time, LSU has not confirmed that the lawsuit and allegations impacted the decision to fire Ed Orgeron after this year. But Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel tweeted about off-field relationships affecting team play.

“A source familiar with the situation at LSU: ‘It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him,'” Thamel wrote in a tweet earlier today.

Stay tuned for more info, Outsiders.