Players react to Ubisoft’s latest release in the Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6

By Ram Argawal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Far Cry 6 is the long-awaited next chapter in UbiSoft’s popular open-world franchise. In this latest episode, players play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara as they embark on three new twisted adventures in the season pass as you play...

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Destroy and Hijack Tanks

Tanks are a new type of vehicle in Far Cry 6, and they’re incredibly difficult to destroy if you don’t know their weaknesses. They have protective armor plating that’s mostly impenetrable, so you’re going to have to get creative to take them down. Of course, you can use explosives as you would in most other video games, but you’re not always going to have access to an RPG or other explosive device in Far Cry 6. Thankfully, there are alternative methods. Here’s how to destroy tanks in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ourcommunitynow.com

Far Cry 6 Review

As one of the biggest franchises in the industry, the question that comes with every Far Cry is how much different could it be? The series has honed its formula over the past decade, and the fanbase continues to reward it with higher sales.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video: Which Far Cry Game Is the Best?

Last week saw Far Cry 6 finally launch on PlayStation 5 and PS4, allowing players to set off on another sun-drenched and chaos-filled first-person adventure – this time set amongst the vistas of the Cuban-inspired Yara. This got us thinking, though: what are the best Far Cry games leading up to this point? Video editors Aaron Potter and Liam Richardson both have their favourites, and so decided to battle it out in this inaugural edition of Franchise Wars.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Where to Use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key in Far Cry 6

Chorizo is a dog in Far Cry 6 who, upon getting recruited by you, grants you a mysterious key. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with where to use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key FC 6. Where to Use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key in Far Cry 6. While most...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Far Cry 6 Best Weapons Guide

Far Cry 6 allows you to progressively increase your firepower as you go through different missions in Yara. Depending on what you need and how you need to get something done, you’re going to choose between different weapons to take care of specific situations. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Far Cry 6 Best Weapons that you can use as a guerrilla.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Far Cry 6 Post-Credits Explained: It’s All Comin’ Together!

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the main story of Far Cry 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 ahead. If you have not finished any of these games (or have seen 6’s post-credit sequence) and do not want to be spoiled, stop reading now! You have been warned!. With...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 7' Will Be A More Online-Focused Game

Far Cry 6 has only just launched, but Ubisoft is already hard at work on the future of the popular open-world shooter franchise. While the latest installment is an undeniably gorgeous game with plenty to see and do, the consensus so far seems to be that the tried-and-tested Far Cry formula is starting to get a little old. Far Cry 7, then, needs to try something fresh. Fortunately, it sounds like Ubisoft is moving forward with innovation in mind... although it's a potential change that won't be to everyone's taste.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Stealth gameplay – Is Same Approach for all Ubisoft Stealth games

Whether we’re playing Assassin’s Creed, Ghost Recon, Far Cry or Watch Dogs, it appears that Ubisoft games that offer stealth/action follow similar gameplay patterns. The exception is perhaps The Division series which is more of a third-person shooter than a stealth/action game. Take a look at the following Far Cry 6 stealth gameplay video and you can see how the mission plays out. The procedure is as follows. From a vantage point scope out the area and mark any enemies and any technical equipment such as alarms and cameras. Move in undetected, and then disable all the alarms to avoid back-up arriving. Then take out all the remaining guards up-close-and-personal using sneak stealth attacks with melee weapons or a silenced pistol (obviously the latter doesn’t apply to Assassin’s Creed games). Watch Dogs allows hacking so you can disable guards from afar using a camera view, but the principles are the same.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 6 players reporting issues with PS5 upgrade, Ubisoft now investigating

A Far Cry 6 player in the UK has reported that they are unable to upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version of the game due to it being region locked to another country. According to Eurogamer, this issue may be due to the UK versions of Far Cry actually being Russian versions of the game - meaning that those using UK-based PSN accounts are unable to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Ubisoft has since released a statement to Eurogamer saying that it is now aware and investigating the reports.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6: Ida’s Triada Relic treasure hunt guide

The Triada Blessings sidequest in Far Cry 6 will take you to several regions to find secrets. One of these happens to be in Madrugada. Here’s our guide to help you with Ida’s Triada Relic treasure hunt in Far Cry 6. Note: For more information, check out our Far Cry...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Draws PETA's Ire

The recently released Far Cry 6 video game from Ubisoft has drawn the ire of the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). While PETA has been known to issue statements on the handling of animals in video games over the years, and Far Cry 6 includes a variety of animals and instances that might have been the subject of such a statement, it is the cockfighting minigame in Far Cry 6 that has been specifically called out.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Far Cry 6 Is Ubisoft’s Open World Formula At Its Worst

This week on The Escapist Show, Jack has been loving Tails of Iron and Nick has been slogging his way through Far Cry 6…which seemingly decided to add a bunch of unnecessary features to bog down the experience to make it feel like every other AAA looter shooter this past decade.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 7 Needs An Overhaul After Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is a good game, but it is one that is limited by the previous entries in the franchise, Far Cry 7 needs to overhaul the Far Cry series. Far Cry 6 is no doubt a good, well-made game, but it is lacking. It is lacking in improvements, it’s lacking in new ideas and now it’s clear that the Far Cry series is stale.
VIDEO GAMES
